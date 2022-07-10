The RBNZ meeting is this week:

High inflation is prompting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate rises, but recent data is indicating slumping confidence and demand, which will give the RBNZ something to mull.

The latest data just out is an indicator to retail sales, missing estimates.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I've put a box around the actual results