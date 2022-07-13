Nomura citing the blockbuster  inflation  report, of course:

Nomura say it's a close call:

"The Fed’s inflation problem has worsened, and we expect policymakers to react by scaling up the pace of rate hikes to reinforce their credibility.”

Fed officials are already laying the groundwork too:

All the Fed need to do is look north, BoC showing how to do it:

The Fed blackout period begins July 16. They've got a few days to signal +100bp to markets. Of course, they could always leak it like they did the last time.

The FOMC announcement is on July 27.

Powell phones meme