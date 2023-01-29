New Zealand data for December 2022.

Trade balance -475mn

prior -1863mn

Exports NZ$ 6.72bn

prior 6.68bn

Imports NZ$ 7.19bn

prior 8.54bn

For the year total, NZ trade balance was a deficit of 14.46bn NZD

NZD not a lot moved on the data release. The trade data is not a forex focus for now. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is still in the midst of a hiking cycle in its battle against inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term. Last week's CPI data from NZ resulted in many analysts lowering their terminal rate forecast.

Coming up from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand: