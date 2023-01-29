New Zealand data for December 2022.

Trade balance -475mn

  • prior -1863mn

Exports NZ$ 6.72bn

  • prior 6.68bn

Imports NZ$ 7.19bn

  • prior 8.54bn

For the year total, NZ trade balance was a deficit of 14.46bn NZD

---

NZD not a lot moved on the data release. The trade data is not a forex focus for now. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is still in the midst of a hiking cycle in its battle against inflation . Last week's CPI data from NZ resulted in many analysts lowering their terminal rate forecast.

Coming up from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

rbnz dates 2023 1