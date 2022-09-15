These remarks come via ANZ on the oil market.

Officials in the Biden administration are said to be considering refilling its strategic oil reserve if WTI crude oil falls below USD80/bbl. If so, it places a strong floor under prices at that level.

As background the

US has released more than 180mbbl onto the market, which has left the reserve at its lowest level since 1984.

Under IEA guidelines, inventories must be at certain levels as a buffer against future disruptions.

More from ANZ:

the market was also supported by prospect of strike action in the US. Rail unions are threatening to halt trains across the nation, which is a major delivery route of crude and refined products.

EIA’s weekly inventory report was mixed, with a large build in crude oil and a fall in gasoline. The move in commercial crude oil stockpiles was driven by lower exports and weaker demand.

The potential for a rail strike has been bubbling;ing away since Monday but is only now catching the attention of amrekts.

Oil price update, not a lot of net change for the session so far: