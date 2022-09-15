These remarks come via ANZ on the oil market.

  • Officials in the Biden administration are said to be considering refilling its strategic oil reserve if WTI crude oil falls below USD80/bbl. If so, it places a strong floor under prices at that level.

  • US has released more than 180mbbl onto the market, which has left the reserve at its lowest level since 1984.
  • Under IEA guidelines, inventories must be at certain levels as a buffer against future disruptions.

  • the market was also supported by prospect of strike action in the US. Rail unions are threatening to halt trains across the nation, which is a major delivery route of crude and refined products.
  • EIA’s weekly inventory report was mixed, with a large build in crude oil and a fall in gasoline. The move in commercial crude oil stockpiles was driven by lower exports and weaker demand.

