Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

Japan manufacturers index +4 in October, unchanged from September

Non-manufacturers index +24 in October vs +23 in September

Manufacturers January index seen at +5, non-manufacturers +20

The survey covered familiar ground:

prospect of higher U.S. interest rates has weakened the Japanese yen, hurting the country's terms of trade

concerns about a spike in oil prices also weighing on sentiment

downside risks from the global economy have weighed on confidence

rising cost of doing business due to surging raw materials prices that were aggravated by a weak yen

Some of the highlighted comments from firms:

"Our business conditions are not so good, because there's a divide among those who benefit from recovery in car production and those who suffer from China's overall economic slowdown,"

"Uncertainty around the outlook is high,"

---

Reuters poll of 502 large- and mid-sized companies

249 firms responded

respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity

Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

