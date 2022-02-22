Richmond Fed manufacturing activity index

The Richmond Fed manufacturing composite index fell to 1 versus 8 last month. The estimate was for a small rise to 10.

The decline was due to weakening indices for shipments new orders with both turning negative on the month. The good news is that employment increased to 20 from 4 in January.

On the supply side, firms reported decreases in order backlog's (the index turned negative on the month). Vendor lead times remain near historic highs, however.

Firms remain optimistic about future conditions.

Below are the component pieces of the index for the month of February.

Shipments -11 versus 14 last month

new orders -3 versus six last month

Number of employees 20 versus four last month

Wages 35 versus 40 last month

Availability of skills needed -16 versus -19 last month

Average workweek -1 versus six last month

Backlog of orders -4 versus two last month

Capacity utilization -12 versus four last month

Vendor leadtimes 45 versus 50 last month

Local business conditions -6 versus -4 last month

Capital expenditures 20 versus 16 last month

Finish good inventories -14 versus -13 last month

Raw materials inventories -22 versus -17 last month

Equipment and software spending 31 versus 15 last month

Services expenditures 12 versus two last month

Prices paid 12.27 versus 14.32 last month

Prices received a .7 versus 11.27 last month

To view the full report CLICK HERE

The other regional indices have come in weaker for February:

Empire manufacturing index came in at 3.1 versus 11.9 estimate

Philly Fed index came in at 16 versus 20 expected

