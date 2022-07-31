Gas supply tensions will not dissipating any time soon. Russia is escalating:

Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying gas to Latvia

It accuses Latvia of "violating conditions for gas withdrawal," but did not give any details

Gazprom is a Russian state-owned energy company, it is beholden to Putin's machinations against Europe. The announcement is the latest escalation in the energy dispute between Russia and the European Union.

Other weekend energy news:

OPEC says doesn't control oil prices. Lack of investment in sector is a big factor.