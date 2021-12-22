Another S.African Omicron study is hitting the wires.

"In South Africa, this is the epidemiology: Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), one of the authors of the new study

"Compellingly, together our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of Omicron compared to other variants," she said during a news conference by a group of NICD scientists.

This follows news from earlier that U.K. government scientists conclude Omicron is milder than Delta

May the good news keep coming. We have certainly waited long enough for it.