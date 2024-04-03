Still no word on injuries.

UPDATE - Taiwan Fire Dept says one dead, more than 50 injured

Taiwan said the earthquake is the largest one since a 7.3-magnitude quake in 1999.

Aftershocks of magnitude 6.5+ to 7.0 may occur over the next three to four days.

Here's a look at aftershocks so far:'

This is out of date as I post, aftershocks are ongoing.

