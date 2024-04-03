Still no word on injuries.
UPDATE - Taiwan Fire Dept says one dead, more than 50 injured
Taiwan said the earthquake is the largest one since a 7.3-magnitude quake in 1999.
Aftershocks of magnitude 6.5+ to 7.0 may occur over the next three to four days.
Here's a look at aftershocks so far:
This is out of date as I post, aftershocks are ongoing.
Earlier:
- Earthquake near Taiwan Magnitude 7.5, felt in Taipei
- Reports of buildings collapsed in Taiwan after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake
- Philippines warns of tsunami and orders the evacuation of coastal areas after Taiwan quake