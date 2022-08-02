US House Speaker Pelosi is said to be arriving in Taiwan on Tuesday evening local time to visit the country's President.

Pelosi to visit: What's the Taiwan trade?

-

China has made threats to Pelosi's personal safety over the issue of her visit.

Taiwan's military has said it will not be raising its alert level, but will strengthen its readiness for combat from today until Thursday.

---

Its a messy time indeed with Putin's war on democratic Ukraine over in Europe and China's threats against democratic US and Taiwan here in Asia.

Wishing peace for Taiwan: