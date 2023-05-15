You may recall this from a couple of weeks ago:

The situation has worsened. Via ANZ:

  • The threat of disruptions in Canada continues to rise as the number of wildfires in its main producing region increases.
  • As of yesterday, there were 87 active fires in Alberta, with 24 out of control.
  • It’s estimated that around 300kb/d is currently disrupted, with the risk of more coming under threat.

ANZ point to simultaneous risks to oil supply:

  • Iran seized a foreign-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf, the third in a month.

But Russian supply seems steady:

  • However, there is little sign of Russian crude exports falling as promised. Four-week seaborne shipments are up 10% in the period to 12 May from the first week of April.

Oil price update:

