Nikkei (gated) with the report, citing "sources briefed on the matter":
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China
- U.S. government assured TSMC that it will be able to ship the equipment to a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Nanjing
Last week the US Friday imposed tough export control regulations on China
- prevent U.S. makers of chip tools from supporting high-end chip production in China
- also prohibit companies from third countries, such as TSMC, from using American-made equipment to serve Chinese customers in certain circumstances unless approved by the US
