Nikkei (gated) with the report, citing "sources briefed on the matter":

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China

U.S. government assured TSMC that it will be able to ship the equipment to a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Nanjing

Last week the US Friday imposed tough export control regulations on China

prevent U.S. makers of chip tools from supporting high-end chip production in China

also prohibit companies from third countries, such as TSMC, from using American-made equipment to serve Chinese customers in certain circumstances unless approved by the US

