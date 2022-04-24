A reminder,  AUD  and NZD markets are closed today for the ANZAC Day holiday.

Every Monday we have very thin liquidity conditions early in the morning, its more pronounced today.

Its just before 6am in Tokyo and 5am in Hong Kong and Singapore. FX  liquidity  will pick up once bums hit seats in those centres.

News so far this morning is that Macron has won the French Prez election (something 58% of the vote, that's huge). And weekend remarks from Lagarde and unnamed ECB sources:

Macron Batman meme