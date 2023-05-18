U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and senior White House economic adviser Lael Brainard (ex-Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve) say unless the debt ceiling is raised:

"A debt default could trigger a recession"

The info comes via a Reuters report, link here for more

I posted earlier in the week a similar view from analysts:

And, that there's gonna be a recession regardless:

SPX update, doesn't seem too fussed about recession risk?