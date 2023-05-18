U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and senior White House economic adviser Lael Brainard (ex-Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve) say unless the debt ceiling is raised:
"A debt default could trigger a recession"
The info comes via a Reuters report, link here for more
I posted earlier in the week a similar view from analysts:
And, that there's gonna be a recession regardless:
- ICYMI - JP Morgan says US recession is virtually certain, Fed may cut rates by Q3 2023
- Deutsche Bank are still expecting a US recession to begin in Q4 this year
SPX update, doesn't seem too fussed about recession risk?