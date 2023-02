Highest reading since Sept

Prior was 35

Current sales 46 vs 40 prior

Prospective buyers 29 vs 23 prior

Next six months 48 vs 37 prior

This dovetails with the anecdotal reports of a pickup in buying interest since the turn of the year.If housing picks up again -- and I think there's a good chance it will -- it presents the biggest challenge to the 5.25% Fed funds top.

The US dollar remains strong today in the wake of retail sales.