US CPI
  • Highest reading in 40 years
  • Prior was 7.0%
  • m/m CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.6%
  • Real weekly earnings -0.5% vs +0.1% prior (revised to -0.3%)
  • Full report

Core    inflation  :

  • Ex food and energy +6.0% vs +5.9% y/y expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +5.5%
  • Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% exp
  • Prior core m/m +0.6%

Details (m/m):

  • Food +0.9%
  • Housing +0.7%
  • Owners equivalent rent +0.4%
  • Energy +0.9%
  • Gasoline -0.8%
  • New vehicles 0.0%
  • Used cars and trucks +1.5%
  • Apparel +1.1%
  • Services +0.4%
  • Medical care +0.6%
  • Lodging away from home -3.9%

The US dollar has jumped and the market is now pricing a 43% chance of a 50 basis point hike in March, up from 30% before the data. Six hikes are priced in for 2022 now.

US 2-year yields are up 8 basis points to 1.4300%.