Prior was 697K

Single family sales +4.4% vs -2.8% prior

Median sale price $ 436.7K vs $478.2K a year ago (-8.7%)

Supply months 7.3 vs 7.4 months prior

This is a solid report but the a couple things are growing more clear. 1) Home builders are cutting the size of homes and removing perks to get the sales price down to what people can afford. 2) The latest bump in mortgage rates will be a problem in August.