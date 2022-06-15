Prior was +0.9% (revised to +0.7%)

Ex autos +0.5% vs +0.8% expected

Prior ex autos +0.6% (revised to +0.4%)

Control group 0.0% vs +0.5% expected

Prior control group +1.0% (revised to +0.5%)

Ex autos and gas +0.1% vs +1.0% prior

All the focus is on inflation lately but there will be increasing talk about consumer health as rates rise and if/when the economy heads into a recession.

From the Fed's perspective, it's not entirely bad that the US consumer is slowing down. Cooling demand means it has less work to do. Of course, this is just one number (though the revisions were also negative).

It's increasingly notable that retail sales aren't adjusted for inflation. Total sales were up 8.1% y/y but that's below the pace of inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term, so in real terms, sales are down -- and even moreso if you account for the largest share-of-wallet going to gasoline.

Notably:

Auto sales down 3.5% m/m and 3.7% y/y

Furniture -0.9% m/m

Gasoline stations +4.0% m/m and +43.2% y/y

Food service and drinking places +0.7% m/m and +17.5% y/y

Overall, I don't see signs of a big consumer retrenchment here but the automotive industry should be worried about a sharp retrenchment in sales, especially with borrowing rates continuing to surge.