The fresh data this morning here in Asia was that for inflation in New Zealand, Q2:

The y/y rate is the highest in more than three decades.

The US dollar is down a little pretty much across the major FX board. The New Zealand dollar has an added tailwind from the high CPI data. RBNZ rate hikes ahead are locked in, the data today does nothing to alter this and some analysts will be pondering if faster rises are ahead.

NZD/USD on approach to a resistance area circa 0.6200.