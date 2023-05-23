The Biden McCarthy talks have just finished:
US McCarthy after meeting with Biden - say no debt limit agreement yet
Republican negotiator McHenry says he sees a “lack of urgency” from the White House.
US President Biden on talks with McCarthy - we reiterated that default is off the table
Reuters reporting now that White House debt limit negotiators are trekking to Capitol Hill to resume (staff level) talks.
While the leaders say progress is being made it appears we are still some way off reaching agreement. There are days and days, if not weeks yet to come in this saga.