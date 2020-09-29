Crude oil futures settle down at $39.29





The high for the day reached $40.70. The low extended to $38.41. Technically the price fell below, and close below its 100 day moving average at $39.59. The close below the moving average today was the 1st since September 15. It will take a move back above the 100 day moving average to tilt the bias back to the upside.





The next target on the downside would be near the $38 level followed by the low from September at $36.58.



