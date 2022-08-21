- The technical analysis for Etheruem (ETHUSD) shows that we are at a junction to buy, as detailed in the video below:
- The current sentiment for crypto tends to be bearish but I tool a Long position, which is, possibly a contrarian bet that will work out.
- Daily timeframe shows a channel, which is also a bull flag. Formations known as bullish flags may be spotted in financial assets (including crypto) that are already in strong uptrends and are regarded as reliable continuation patterns. In this case, it would be to continue the bullish move since mid of June
- But if a 4 hour candle closes below 1575, then it could be a fold, for the less risk appetite traders. A close below $1475 should definately be a fold for the Long position.
- All in all, it is an interesting time to buy Ethereum, where the risk is low (the stop is close to the entry) and the reward is much higher. But this only works if one is disciplined to exit when the move goes against her or him, and reaches the stop limit.
