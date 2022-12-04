Doge coin technical analysis and price forecast:

From the peak in May 2021, Dogecoin has been in a strong bear market Bear Market A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over months, or possibly even years.Bear Markets ExplainedLike any asset, movements are driven by speculation and by extension levels of optimism in markets. In the case of bear markets, investor confidence is weak and a driver of assets in a downward direction. Of course, there are multiple factors at work with any sustained or directional push of asset prices. This influences speculation, psychological effects, and other external stimuli. Oftentimes, bear markets do not have a clear start or end point, nor do they use any specific metrics in their analysis or identification. Rather, the case of the stock market can help define a bear market. For example, if stock prices fall by 20%, typically after a rise of 20% and before a second 20% rise, then it can be surmised that a bear market is in effect.Moreover, bear markets are notoriously difficult to forecast, though there are also several different factors that exist that can help usher a bear market as well. Bear markets commonly take place when the economy is shrinking or during periods of weakness, turmoil, or uncertainty.This is supported by weak gross domestic product (GDP) readings and a sustained rise in unemployment or declines in corporate profits. Investor confidence is also a notable determinant, which tends to have a sustained fall during a bear market period. as market expectations of higher interest rates from the Fed to fight inflation forced buyers to rush for the exit. We've seen a general bear market for over a year in the cryptocurrency space and it reached a peak in fear with the collapse of FTX, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. One of the most famous quotes from Warren Buffet is "be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful". Let's see the reasons why now it may the time to look for buying opportunities for Doge Coin :

The FTX fiasco may have marked the peak in fear.

The US Federal Reserve is switching to a less aggressive tightening.

The market sentiment switched to risk-on as the Fed is seen pausing rate hikes soon and the inflation rate is expected to moderate going forward.

Elon Musk reiterated his support for Dogecoin during a recent conversation on Twitter Spaces which reached at some point 1.1 million listeners.

Technical analysis is pointing to further upside movement.

For these reasons Dogecoin may be up for a rally after trading in a tight range between 0.06 and 0.07 cents for over 5 months until Elon Musk acquisition of Twitter provided the catalyst for a breakout.Following price chart is provided by TradingView where you can follow additonal Doge technical analysis ideas.

Price chart of DogeUSD: broke out, retested & going back up.

From a technical analysis perspective, we can see how the price broke out above the year-long trendline and pullbacked to retest it before continuing the bullish trend. Right now, the price is hovering near the previous range at 0.10 and 0.13 cents, which acted as resistance for the October rally. The price may now try again to break that area and, upon a successful breakout, continue at least till the previous PoC (Point of Control) zone at 24.5 cents.

Watch the video below for the full breakdown of the buying opportunity and more detailed technical analysis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4aFFPH3X6Q

Elon Musk also mentions payments in his recent tweet, sharing slides from a company talk and mentioning payments. While Doge coin was not directly referenced, with the existing knowledge that Elon like Doge, this tweet was a catalyst for a recent rise in Doge value.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

