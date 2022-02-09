The EURUSD is mired in a narrow range with a bullish bias

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. is trading higher on the day, and once again the trading range is very modest. The trading pair is trading in a 42 range versus a 72 PIP average of the last 22 trading days. Yesterday the trading range was about 54 pips. On Monday the trading range was around 47 pips. So there is a pattern of uncertainty/up and down price action, that is pitting buyers and sellers against each other with little in the way of a clear winner.

The high was in the first hour of trading on Monday near 1.1461 . The low was on Tuesday at 1.1396. The 65 pip range for the week so far is very narrow. The current price is trading between those extremes at 1.1433. Knowing the ranges narrow and expecting a extension is a benefit to traders looking in one direction or the other.

Having said that, the technicals also come in play in helping determine the bias from the nuances of the price action.

Looking at the hourly chart, the low price today stalled just short of the lows from yesterday and also the 38.2% retracement of the last spike higher from the ECB meeting day last week. That retracement comes in at 1.1400, a nice natural support level Support Level A trading support or support level represents a given price that acts as a temporary barrier for an asset. In particular, this level ensures an asset's price will not fall below it or will encounter difficulty in doing so.All assets can utilize supports, be it forex, equities, commodities, etc. A given asset's support level is created by buyers that enter the market whenever the asset falls to a lower price. Basic support levels can be calculated and charted by identifying the lowest lows for a time period being considered. This can occur over any period, be it daily, hourly, etc.A support line can be either flat or skewed up or down relative to the overall price trend. Looking deeper, other technical indicators and charting techniques can be used to identify more advanced versions of support.Support levels differ from resistance, which illustrate the opposite direction of price movements.Understanding Support LevelsWhen the price of an asset falls towards a defined support level, the asset can either hold at this level or fall further. In this case, additional supports must be identified to compensate for a breach or decline.Support levels in many assets can be created by limit orders or simply the market action of traders and investors.Traders can rely on support levels to plan either entry and exit points for trades, as well as crafting more detailed trading strategies. For example, if the price action on a chart falls below a support level, it is seen as an opportunity to buy or take a short position. Additionally, if this breach of the support level occurs during uptrend, it may possibly be a sign of a reversal and strength. As mentioned the low for the week came in at 1.1396. There are other lows yesterday near the 1.1400 natural support level. The low today came in at 1.14018. Buyers leaned against the support and pushed higher (albeit modestly).

The move to the upside has taken the price back above its 100 day moving average at 1.14196, and also its rising 100 hour moving average at 1.14287 (see blue lines in the chart above). Traders looking for technical clues to the upside can lean against those moving average levels in hopes that support buyers hold, and pushed the price higher. The high from Monday midday came in at 1.1458. A swing high from Friday in the New York session came in at 1.14634. The high price from last week stalled at 1.14832. Recall that high was matched by other highs in January at 1.1481 and 1.1482 (a triple top between 1.1481 and 1.1483).

So if the bias it's the upside, above the 100 day and 100 hour moving average, and the range for the week is to be extended to the upside, risk can be defined against those moving average levels.

What would hurt that technical trade would be a move back below those moving averages. At that point, traders will look toward a break of the 38.2% retracement and the low for the week at 1.1395.

Fundamentally, yesterday Bank of France's governor Villeroy said that the markets have overreacted to Lagarde's comments last week after the ECB meeting. Today, ECBs Nagel gave it to March 1 for inflation to come down before voting for normalization. The ECB sits on a ledge and so does the EURUSD.