Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite opened the day lower but traded mostly higher into the close. The market got pressured by the strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI report on Monday which gave a boost to the US Dollar and Treasury yields. Inflation is gradually becoming again the threat for further gains and the expectations for rate cuts continue to dwindle with the market now being much less certain on a rate cut in June. These fears might end up in some general profit-taking into the US CPI report next week as another hot release could really spook the market and trigger a change in the Fed’s stance.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Nasdaq Composite has been diverging with the MACD for a long time. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. The price yesterday broke out of the rising wedge and bounced on the key 16206 level where we have also the red 21 moving average for confluence. This is a critical support zone as a continuation to the downside should trigger a major correction with the 14500 level as the ultimate target.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price bounced on the 16206 level where we can also find the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. The buyers should step in around this level with a defined risk below it to position for a rally into a new all-time high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into new lows.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more closely the recent price action with the big negative gap yesterday and the bounce on the critical support zone. We now have a resistance zone around the 16300 level where we can find the confluence of the red 21 moving average and the two trendlines. This is where the sellers are likely to step in with a defined risk above the top trendline to position for a break of the support with a better risk to reward setup. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking above the top trendline to invalidate the bearish setup and increase the bullish bets into new highs.

Upcoming Events

Today the US ADP and the US ISM Services PMI. Tomorrow, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures while on Friday we conclude the week with the US NFP report.