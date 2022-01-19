Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey continues to speak to UK parliamentarians but has mostly avoided talking about the outlook for monetary policy since his initial remarks.

If anything, his comments didn't dissuade anyone from the belief that rate hikes are coming and that the balance sheet will soon start running off. The higher UK inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term numbers today gave the pound a broad lift and the euro is chopping sideways. That's lowered EUR/GBP to the lowest since February 2020.

That low is now just over 60 pips away and a look at the long-term weekly chart shows how pivotal it might be.

What we're seeing on the fundamental side is the emergence of economic divergences. The pandemic essentially reset all global monetary policy to zero but we're seeing different inflation dynamics emerge along with different philosophies in tackling it.

The ECB is married to the idea of keeping rates low and the eurozone economy is likely to be less resilient to higher rates. The Bank of England is certainly more willing to hike and the ability of the UK to deficit finance in a way that eurozone countries can't, is likely to keep the economy humming hotter.

Furthermore, the large open markets in the UK and cheap valuations of UK stocks, could add an element of financial flows.

On the flipside, I'm watching bunds closely. The rise above 0% today could lead to a flurry of related flows and give the euro some legs. The comments from Villeroy today also offer a hint that the ECB might be growing uneasy with inflation. He said:

Sequence will be: Tapering, then lift off and eventually downsizing

We will keep full optionality about the speed of this sequence and will definitely be data driven

ECB will gradually adjust monetary policy to firmly ensure inflation recedes soon

Those aren't exactly the comments of someone overly worried about inflation but -- between the lines -- they're more worried about inflation than disinflation for the first time in a long time.