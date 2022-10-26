The strongest to the weakest of the major currecies

The AUD is the strongest of the major currencies Currencies Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country's or countries' economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world's largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). while the USD is the weakest. In Australia, their CPI data came in hot (especially for the trimmed measure) for the quarter at 1.8% for the headline and the trimmed with expectations of 1.8% and 1.5% respectively, and raised the possibility of 50 vs 25 BP hike at the next meeting and/or a more extended ramp up to the terminal rate.

The USD is lower helped some by some disappointing updates from both Microsoft and Google after the close last night. Meta reports after the close today. Apple and Amazon will report after the close tomorrow.

Boeing today reported sharply lower than expected earnings Earnings A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. of -$6.18 vs $0.07 estimate as they took a big charge for fixed price development for the defense industry. Kraft and General Dynamics beat on the top and bottom side. Boston Scientific was mixed.

Stocks are reacting negatively (bad news is bad news too). The US major indices have seen gains over the last three days.

US yields are lower with the 10 year down at 4.03% after reaching as high as 4.33%.

The Bank of Canada has 74% priced in for 75 basis points with the remainder at 50 bps. Talk and pricing of a dovish surprised has picked up.There are a number of rate decisions ahead from various central banks including the ECB and the Fed. To catch up with the expectations and dates/times, CLICK HERE

In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $14.85 or 0.9% at $1668.30

spot silver is trading up $0.25 or 1.29% at $19.57

WTI crude oil is trading at $86.20 up $0.88

bitcoin is trading at $20,577. That continues the upside momentum from yesterday and took the price back above its 50% midpoint (and swing high ceiling) of the range since the September 13 swing high at $20,469

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower:

Dow industrial average is down 30.74 points after yesterdays 337.12 point rise

S&P index is down -28 points after yesterdays 61.75 point rise

NASDAQ index is down -200 points after yesterdays 246.50 point rise

in the European equity markets the major indices are trading mostly lower with the German DAX the exception:

German DAX +0.26%

France's CAC, -0.13%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.52%

Spain's Ibex -0.19%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

in the US debt market, yields are lower ahead of the 5 year note auction at 1 PM ET. The 2 year note auction was met with weak international demand although domestic demand was better-than-expected:

US yields are lower

In the European debt market, the yields are higher in the benchmark 10 year yields:

European benchmark 10 yields