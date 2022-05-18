USDJPY moves back below its 100 hour moving average

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has broken below its 100 hour moving average with more momentum, and has moved down to test day swing area between 12860 and 128.738. The current price is between those levels at 128.68. A break below the level should lead to further downside momentum as the price moves into the lower extreme area from last week's trading. That area extended down to the low price 127.508.

Holding the level, and traders will look back toward the 100 hour moving average at 129.064.

Recall from yesterday, the price moved above the 100 hour moving average and held that moving average during the early European session before rotating to the upside and moving up to test its 200 hour moving average (see post "USDJPY moved up to test its 200 hour moving average. Finds seller on first test").

Sellers leaned against the 200 hour moving average and pushed the price back toward the 100 hour moving average before bouncing into the close toward the 129.425 level (50% of the May trading range).

Sellers are making a play getting below the 128.60 level would be more bearish. Holding this level over and traders are playing the ranges and the moving averages for support and resistance selling ideas.