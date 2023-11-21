Coming up on Wednesday 22 November at 7.35pm Sydney time (0835 GMT and 0235 US Eastern time)

Speech by Michele Bullock, Governor

topic is: A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future

at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney.

The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.

Earlier:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock