Coming up on Wednesday 22 November at 7.35pm Sydney time (0835 GMT and 0235 US Eastern time)

  • Speech by Michele Bullock, Governor
  • topic is: A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future
  • at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney.
  • The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.

Earlier:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock RBA 23 October 2023

