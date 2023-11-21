Coming up on Wednesday 22 November at 7.35pm Sydney time (0835 GMT and 0235 US Eastern time)
- Speech by Michele Bullock, Governor
- topic is: A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future
- at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney.
- The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.
Earlier:
- RBA Governor Bullock says the Bank is increasingly optimistic about the labour market
- RBA minutes show intense focus on inflation and inflation expectations risks
- AUD bid on Bullock, RBA minutes, Chinese yuan strength
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock