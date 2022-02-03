ICYMI:

"The initial market reaction of a jump in yields to the 25bp rate hike by the BoE reflected the focus on the surprise 5-4 vote with four MPC members voting for a 50bp hike implying more front-loaded action..But we argue that the explicit guidance in the statement and the implicit guidance in the Monetary Policy Report were more dovish...We believe the sharp undershoot of inflation relative to target in 3yrs time will help contain rates and limit the potential for GBP strength," MUFG notes.

"We do not envisage GBP breaking sustainably to the upside on the back of this MPC announcement. Any gain from the current spot rate toward the 1.4000 level versus the US dollar is unlikely to be sustained while the increased hawkishness of the ECB with high anticipation ahead of the ECB meeting on 10th March means a low in EUR/GBP just below 0.8300 may now have been established for the coming months," MUFG adds.

