Victory over inflation is not there yet

But the trajectory is correct

He's referring to the reports from Spain, France and German states so far this week. As much as the readings are a positive development for headline annual inflation, core prices are still where the problem is at for the ECB - at least for now. That shouldn't see a too drastic decline yet and it remains to be seen if the trend will continue this way in the months ahead. It is still very much early days.