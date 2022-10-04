Earlier previews can be found here:

This snippet via Société Générale:

We expect the RBA to increase the cash rate target from 2.35% to 2.85%

would mark five consecutive 50 bps rate hikes since the initial one back in June

The policy statement will continue to say that the RBA is committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% target range over time while keeping the economy on an even keel and that the size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the data and the outlook by policymakers on inflation and the labour market.

The statement will also continue to skip the words ‘normalising monetary conditions’, which we think implies the intention of policymakers to adjust its policy stance to one of outright tightening.

RBA's cash rate hikes so far, since beginning hiking in May: