This is via the folks at eFX.

"We prefer the NZD over AUD this week as the aftermath of poor China data weighs on investor appetite for the AUD. Against the USD, we still prefer to sell rallies in the NZD, but would target levels above 0.6320," ANZ notes.

"While USD and Treasury yield gyrations are likely to be the prime driver of the USD/JPY, with the USD/JPY at YTD highs, we feel that chasing this cross higher to be dangerous," ANZ adds.

---

Reminder - its Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision week:

rbnz dates 16 May 2023