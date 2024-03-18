ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index is published weekly, comes in at 81.7

prior week 82.2

ANZ comments:

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was broadly unchanged last week. Inflation expectations fell (down 0.1% on thee week to 4.8%) to their lowest level since February 2022

Confidence amongst households paying off a mortgage declined 6.4pts to its lowest level this year, despite expectations the RBA will keep the cash rate on hold today. Confidence amongst renters remains weak, declining 1.8pts.

---

Coming up later from Australia is the March policy meeting, no cash rate change is expected:

Current RBA Cash Rate and Australian inflation rates