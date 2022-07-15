Yes, the severe lockdown restrictions did indeed, the data was awful:

On a more encouraging note as restrictions eased there was a bounce back in activity, as indicated in the data for June:

More from the NBS:

impact of COVID outbreak on the economy has not yet been completely eliminated

economic base for long-term recovery is not stable

stagflation risks are increasing globally

China is confronting falling demand, a supply shock also

Chinese economy faces structural and cyclical issues