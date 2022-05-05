2 2 30 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for April

Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

prior 56.2

This is the fifth and final PMI from Australia for April. The April PMIs are all showing good rates of expansion:

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for April– Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 1.9%, prior was 1.3%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 1.8%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.4% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

2350 GMT brings Japan monetary base, see pic below

0130 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy. Earlier this week we had the first cash rate hike for over 11 years:

Since then we have had some updated analyst forecasts:

Back to today ... the Statement on Monetary Policy will contain updated forecasts from the Bank.

The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.