If y'all have had enough of Jay Powell and his hijinks, here is what is coming up on the data agenda for the session ahead.

0 1 30 GMT Australian Building Approvals for March 2022

expected -12.5% m/m, prior +43.5 % (yes, +43.5%, really)

prior -7.8%

0 1 30 GMT Australia's trade balance for March 2022

expected 8500mn surplus

prior 7457mn surplus

exports expected 2.9%, prior 0%

import expected -4.5%, prior 12%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for April

Services expected 40, prior 42

Composite prior 43.9

Over the weekend we had the official PMIs from China for April, along with the Caixin manufacturing PMI:

Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5

Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4

Composite 42.7 vs. prior 48.8

All the PMIs released from China on Saturday showed further sharp contraction