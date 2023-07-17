Morgan Stanley slashed its China 2023 economic growth forecast to 5.0% from 5.7% previously

and for 2024 to 4.5% from 4.9% previously

The change came after the weak data from China on Monday:

Morgan Stanley said

the GDP report was weak

China's government is being slow to provide stimulus

“Market scepticism on China’s growth outlook is on the rise”

Justin posted on a similar downgraded forecast from JPM:

Additionally, Societe General cuts its 2023 forecast to 5%, from 5.5%

