On a separate matter, the Paris-based energy watchdog the International Energy Agency (IEA) had been critical of Opec+, saying it is not doing enough to help tackle high energy prices.

  • IEA executive director Fatih Birol described the group's decision to stick with a 400,000 b/d increase in its April crude quota as "disappointing".

Opec now hits back:

  • has removed the IEA from the panel of "official" secondary sources that monitor the group's monthly crude production
  • The agency has been replaced by consultancies Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy, which join Argus, the US' Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, IHS Markit and Energy Intelligence.

Info via this link

Like I said, this is not going to be of impact in today's OPEC+ decision, posting out of interest (if you are!)

