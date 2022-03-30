As I posted earlier:

and yesterday:

---

On a separate matter, the Paris-based energy watchdog the International Energy Agency (IEA) had been critical of Opec+, saying it is not doing enough to help tackle high energy prices.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol described the group's decision to stick with a 400,000 b/d increase in its April crude quota as "disappointing".

Opec now hits back:

has removed the IEA from the panel of "official" secondary sources that monitor the group's monthly crude production

The agency has been replaced by consultancies Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy, which join Argus, the US' Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, IHS Markit and Energy Intelligence.

Info via this link

---

Like I said, this is not going to be of impact in today's OPEC+ decision, posting out of interest (if you are!)