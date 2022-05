Official China PMIs come from the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) and China Logistics Information Centre (CLIC), based on data collected by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

For May of 2022:

Manufacturing is expected at 48.0, the prior was 47.4

Services

expected 45.2, prior 41.9

Composite

prior 42.7

Last week I posted this on what to expect:

Coming up in the months ahead we should get improvement (see bullets below), but yeah, for today ... ugly.