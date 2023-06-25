Over the weekend the Wagner Group failed in its coup attempt in Russia. The links to the developments as they happened are below
Read from the bottom up for the chronology
- UK Times says Britain told to "Prepare for fall of Putin"
- Prigozhin to leave for Belarus, case against him to be dropped
- Prigozhin says convoys returning to bases
- A full-scale mutiny is under way in Russia
- Russia accuses Wagner boss of armed mutiny. Tanks in the streets in Moscow
Oil trade has begun in US futures. WTI is little changed. Unlike Putin's undies.
Oil is particularly sensitive to geopolitical developments, tending to rise in times of turmoil.
Meanwhile US equity futures are also open for yrde on Globex. ES and NZQ are not a lot changed either.