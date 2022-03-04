President of Ukraine Zelensky has issued a very forthright statement:

“Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia NPP. No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units. For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops”.

Zelensky

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire

USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down

Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher

Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside

As you can see from some of the above, the reaction in financial markets was a sell-off for risk and a flight to havens.

Some calmer headlines hit as time went by:

Firefighting crews have reportedly been allowed access to on fire nuclear plant

Calming statement emerging from the attack on nuclear power plant now

Biden spoke with Ukraine President Zelensky about the nuclear power plant fire

 eur  was one of the 'risk trades sold off