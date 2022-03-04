Biden and Zelensky urged Russia to halt its military activies in the area and allow firefighter access. (Latest reports say this is the case, & that radiation levels are within normal ranges. there are still conflicting reports about there in the plant the fire broke out, some say on the perimeter in training/admin rooms, some say in one of the reactors. More below. )
The news ICYMI (in order):
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire
USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down
Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher
Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside
As you can see from some of the above, the reaction in financial markets was a sell-off for risk and a flight to havens.
Some calmer headlines hit as time went by:
Firefighting crews have reportedly been allowed access to on fire nuclear plant
Calming statement emerging from the attack on nuclear power plant now
In happier times: