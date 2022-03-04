Biden and Zelensky urged Russia to halt its military activies in the area and allow firefighter access. (Latest reports say this is the case, & that radiation levels are within normal ranges. there are still conflicting reports about there in the plant the fire broke out, some say on the perimeter in training/admin rooms, some say in one of the reactors. More below. )

The news ICYMI (in order):

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire

USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down

Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher

Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside

As you can see from some of the above, the reaction in financial markets was a sell-off for risk and a flight to havens.

Some calmer headlines hit as time went by:

Firefighting crews have reportedly been allowed access to on fire nuclear plant

Calming statement emerging from the attack on nuclear power plant now

In happier times:

biden zelensky