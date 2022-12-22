The shock announcement from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday contuues to kick into volatility in Asia.

"The BoJ ... takes out our award for the most unpredictable central bank of 2022"

The shock is still being worked through, and will continue to be.

Some moves in Asia so far this morning, basically a weaker USD against other major FX. USD/JPY notably, dropping from highs above 132.40 to under 131.90 as I post.

US equity index futures have followed on

US stocks close higher for the 2nd consecutive day

a little higher also.

usdyen chart 22 December 2022 22