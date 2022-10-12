I said earlier that US Treasury Secretary Yellen had given the green light for further rises in USD/JPY:

In a nutshell, Yellen dismissed globally coordinated FX intervention, saying that the market determined the value of the dollar.

And, here we are:

usdyen 146 surge 12 October 2022

USD/JPY has hit its highest since August of 1998.

You can expect some verbal intervention out of Japan today. USD/JPY is well above where it was when there was actual yen-buying intervention from the Bank of Japan last month.

Y'all know what to watch out for to signal imminent yen-buying intervention, right?