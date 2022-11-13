I posted earlier on moves to resuscitate the grave property sector:

And an easing back on COVID restrictions in a sector of Guangzhou:

The Wall Street Journal have a summary piece up. The Journal is gated but here is the link if you can access it:

China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

For much of the past year, China’s economy has been reeling under Xi Jinping’s dual campaigns to rein in soaring property prices and to stamp out any traces of Covid-19 within the country’s borders.

Now, as he moves to loosen pandemic restrictions, China’s leader, Mr. Xi, is signaling a reversal of his real-estate crackdown, too, a tacit acknowledgment of the economic pain and public frustration that the two policies have engendered.

For more on the property sector rescue check out the link to the first piece in this post (if you can't access the WSJ). These China developments are positive for China and China-proxy trades.