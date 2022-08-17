The following video is a Bitcoin technical analysis update for 17 August, but, moreso, it can teach traders about an important principle to be on the lookout for signs that support or hinder your directional trade plan. The original trade plan was discussed and monitored in the past 3 days here: Bitcoin technical analysis, bulls might be giving up soon, and the updated BTCUSD technical analysis video from today, 17 August, is presented below:

In this case on the daily timeframe for BTCUSD, we had 3 days of price pullback, on 14-16 August. Following, on 17 August, a day that is not closed yet, the high of the candle is higher than the open (not the high) of yesterday's open. As such, the low of the 3 day pullback, came quite close to the important 20 day EMA, but did not touch it. Bitcoin reached a 3 day low of $23668 (the low of 16 Aug) and the 20 EMA was at $23512 on that day, only 0.66% below the price

As shown in the video, this is not the first touch of the price on the 20 EMA . Previous pullbacks did reach it and crossed it down. This makes this occurrence of a pullback that did not touch the EMA20 (as expected), significant . Otherwise, we would not be adjusting our trade yet.

. Previous pullbacks did reach it and crossed it down. . Otherwise, we would not be adjusting our trade yet. In short, this pullback should have reached an important price magnet, as it did before, and the fact that it did not do so, yet, supports that there are eager bulls ready to buy beforehand. Or there might be some early short covering or institutional sellers that are not allowing short sellers to get to that popular price target because they want to shake them out. Whatever the reason may be, there is a technical sign here that is sheds more doubt on our short trade

BTCUSD technical analysis: Respect the 20EMA

Still, we allow some space for our ongoing trade, which is still alive, and do not want to panic exit, so we show 2 price levels and reasons where to put the line in the sand, resulting in exiting the short trade with a small profit.

My entry to the short was $24458 and the stop loss is now at $24339, and my leverage is 5 to 1. That is apx a half a percent move in the trade's favor, and a 2.5% profit on the trade position or size. That is small for crypto, but the move here is adjusting to the technical signs and mitigating risk, not optimizing the profit aspect of the trade .

Tags: Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. technical analysis Technical Analysis In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset's historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they're interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don't all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. 