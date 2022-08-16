I stuck a few lines on the hourly chart as support and resistance zones/areas, but I'm certain the tech analysts out there can do better than me. Comments welcome!
ps. previews:
- RBNZ RATE HIKE WATCH: NZDUSD corrects to the 200 hour MA. RBNZ rate decision tomorrow
- RBNZ rate hike coming on Wednesday - NZD impact & preview
- RBNZ shadow Board recommends a 50bp cash rate hike this week
- RBNZ meet next week - preview - "should be NZD-supportive"
- Analysts are unanimous that the RBNZ will hike cash rate by 50bp