Loretta Mester, president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank Cleveland branch and her FOMC colleague Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal branch both spoke on Tuesday.

Mester said:

Three cuts this year is reasonable but is a 'close call'

Daly was on a similar track:

Three cuts is a reasonable baseline this year, not a promise

They both had plenty more to say.

M:

D:

These two are in contrast to what we heard last week:

Is June on for a cut? Here's the latest from Fed Watch: