Biden:
- "Yes I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting."
- "We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,"
Earlier on this:
Also earlier re Ukraine developments:
- Biden administration looking to send Mi-17 helicopters (and more) for Ukraine
- The US is planning another $750mn in additional weapons for Ukraine
- Pentagon to meet with top 8 US weapons makers to meet on Ukraine
- ICYMI - US Pentagon is considering Ukraine’s requests for more advanced weapons
